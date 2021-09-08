Efforts are in top gear to tackle the incessant fire incidents in the country by the Federal Fire Service (FFS)

Experts say the service under the leadership of the current Controller General, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, has been breaking new grounds

A historic feat was recently achieved within the Service, an indication that the FFS is on the right part

Lagos - The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has revived a 25-year-old abandoned hydraulic platform in Lagos state.

The hydraulic platform which is used for rescue in high-rise buildings had been in a bad condition for decades according to FFS sources who told Legit.ng about the historic feat.

A photo from the CG visit to the 25-year old hydraulic platform in Lagos. Photo credit: Federal Fire Service

Source: Facebook

Receiving the FFS Controller General (CG), Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim at the Zone L headquarters, Zonal Commander Assistant Controller General Ajasa Kehinde expressed uttermost appreciation to the CG in ensuring that the neglected asset was back on the run.

Recall that a total of twenty (20) basic life support ambulances and seven fire trucks were recently commissioned by the FFS.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The commissioning which was attended by Legit.ng, took place during a pulling-out-parade ceremony by the FFS in Abuja recently.

At the well-attended ceremonial pullout occasion of retired officers, the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was the guest of honour while the permanent secretary of the ministry; Dr. Shuaib M Belgore, attended the event.

During their speeches at the event, the minister and the permanent secretary commended the CG of the FFS with praises due to his performance and how he transformed the service in just a short while.

Meanwhile, to increase service delivery of the FFS, the federal government has made a move to acquire 15 fire fighting trucks from Portugal to support accident rescue missions across the country.

As part of the process to secure the trucks, a team led by the CG of the FFS, Dr. Liman A. Ibrahim paid a visit to the European country on Friday, June 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian delegation inspected the trucks being manufactured at Jacinto Fire Trucks Manufacturing Industry, in the commercial and industrial city of Porto.

The Controller General of the FFS was accompanied on the working visit by very senior officers in the FFS and some experts working with the Service over the years.

Source: Legit