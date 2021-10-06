Internet users couldn't help but gush over singer Tiwa Savage as she graced the recent virtual event by Google Africa

The All Over crooner was billed to do the closing performance and she sang her song called Tiwa Vibes

The mother of one looked stunning as she stood on the stage and sang her heart out, sometimes with her eyes closed

Google Africa held its first-ever virtual event recently and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was invited to give a closing performance.

A video of her performance was spotted on the company's YouTube page.

Tiwa Savage performs at Google for Africa's first-ever virtual event. Photos: @Google Africa

Source: Instagram

The mother of one was spotted in a gold dress as she stood before a mic while singing. Tiwa stood on a stage decorated with beautiful flowers and rendered her Tiwa vibes song.

With her voice rising high and low, her eyes closed and her hands demonstrating as she sang, there is no doubt that the singer understood the assignment given to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Meanwhile, the event, for the first time, had participants from across the continent.

Watch Tiwa sing below:

Netizens react

As expected, people who joined the event commented on the closing performance.

Cinmisola C:

"TIWA KILLED THIS PERFORMANCE."

Lord Kyei:

"I love the closing performance."

Nikki Moon:

"Can't wait! Plus Tiwa Savage?! Yesssss!"

Top American stars Brandy and Tasha vibe hard to Tiwa Savage’s song

Tiwa Savage's newest hit, Somebody's Son got American singer Brandy and popular Power actress Naturi Naughton who played Tasha dancing.

In a video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the ladies with others were huddled together as they looked into the camera filming them.

They danced and laughed to show that they really enjoyed the song's rhythm. It should be noted that Brandy was also featured in the song.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage revealed that Brandy is her biggest influence and the reason she started singing. She stated that she used to listen to the American singer as a child.

Tiwa stated that she's been trying to work with her for years. Her dream, however, came through when she featured the American singer on her new single.

Source: Legit