Four members of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC) have been confirmed by Nigerian lawmakers

The board confirmation was announced by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, October 6

Lawan described the commission as a strong one that would stabilise the activities of Nigeria's petroleum industry

Abuja, FCT - The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, October 6, confirmed the appointment of board members of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.

The nominees' confirmation follows the consideration of a report by the Senate committee on petroleum resources, a statement signed by Ezrel Tabiowo, a special assistant of the Senate president on press said.

The nominees confirmed include Isa Ibrahim Modibbo, chairman; Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive; Hassan Gambo, executive commissioner, Finance and Accounts; and Ms Rose Ndong, executive commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.

The Senate president said the commission would help stabilise the country's petroleum industry. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Criteria for Confirmation of Board Members

Akpan also said that the nominees are well-grounded on matters relating to the economics of petroleum exploration and production.

He also said that the nominees have sufficient knowledge of the workings of the petroleum industry especially the upstream petroleum sector.

He added that the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Akpan also noted that there are no adverse reports against the nominees as record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against them.

According to him, the committee is satisfied with the qualifications, experience, suitability, competence and integrity of the nominees to assume the position of chairman, chief executive and executive commissioners of the NURC.

Need for a Strong Petroleum Industry Regulatory Commission

Also speaking , the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the establishment of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission would provide a foundation for the stabilization of the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

The Senate president further noted that the petroleum industry will go through a reform process and the process has already started.

He described the NURC as one of the huge arms of reforms that will stabilize the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

Lawan added:

“While the Senate confirms them, we expect nothing less than commitment and patriotism on their side."

