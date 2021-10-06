A 2022 budget proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari would be presented before the lawmakers of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7

The budget presentation was announced by the deputy Senate president during the plenary on Tuesday, October 5, while reading a letter from the president

The letter has since been forwarded to the Joint Committee on Finance work for further action to be taken

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the proposed 2022 budget to lawmakers at the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7.

The Nation reports that the president's letter of request was read at the plenary of the Senate by the deputy Senate president Ovie Omo-Agege.

The letter from the president has been forwarded to the Joint Committee on Finance for proper legislative work. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Premium Times also reports that the proposed 2022 budget will be presented to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, by the president.

Changes Sought in the New Budget

Some of the changes proposed by the president in his letter to the Senate include the recently passed Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), parameters on which the 2022 budget will be framed.

In the letter, President Buhari said the changes being sought is in line with the newly enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Lawmakers' Preparation for the Presentation of the 2022 Budget

The deputy Senate president further referred the president's letter to the Joint Committee on Finance for proper legislative work.

He also directed the committee to speed up action on the president's request by Wednesday, October 6.

Omo-Agege said:

“The committee should have the report latest by tomorrow…before budget presentation on Thursday."

In a Facebook post, Senator George Sekibo submitted a petition from one of his constituents. The petition was laid and referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report back in two weeks.

At the same plenary, Senator Ayo Akinyelure submitted five petitions from the Office of the President of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the president had proposed N13 trillion to lawmakers while presenting the 2021 budget.

The president said the 2021 budget themed a budget of economic recovery and resilience would help Nigeria work towards reviving its economy.

He also announced that a sum of N128 billion was allocated to the National Assembly in the 2021 proposed budget.

In other news, Senate president Ahmad Lawan announced that the presentation of the budget would give room to a breakdown of how the previous budget was implemented.

Lawan also said the budget would be presented in line with the president's drive for integrity and functionality in his administration.

Source: Legit