A Ghanaian in Ireland has said he is happy with how his life is going and has no plans of returning to his motherland

According to him, he had an MBA from the UK but now drives a taxi for a living

The Ghanaian driver posted an inscription explaining his current circumstances in his car & it got shared on social media

A man from Ghana whose name is not disclosed indicates that he is currently enjoying how life is treating him after becoming a citizen of Ireland.

The man who now drives taxi for a living wrote the inscription in his car to avoid getting asked too many questions by his passengers.

A photo of his words was taken and shared on social media by a famous social media user named Luke O’Riordan with the handle @luke_oriordan, and it ended up going viral all over the world.

Ghanaian man with MBA now drives taxi in Ireland Photo credit: Twitter/luke_oriordan; Nipah Dennis/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Ghanaian Irish taxi driver also indicated that he holds an MBA in UK and does not have plans of moving back to Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Social media reactions

Legit.ng went straight into the comment section and dug out some of the most interesting reactions shared.

@kevinmichaelw commented:

"It’s a bit rude to be honest. What’s wrong with asking him where he is from originally (presuming he doesn’t have Irish accent) and whether he likes it here. Having a bit of futile chat is part of what we are."

@BobKavanagh said:

"Unnecessarily blunt. The whole point of a taxi drive is to illicit as much information from the driver as possible. All subjects are acceptable. Usually precipitated by the driver themselves."

@Yasemin0zkan mentioned:

"All subjects are not acceptable. Someone’s citizenship status is not something people would like to repeat in conversation all day, every day. I think it would be rude and intrusive to ask such questions to someone you don’t even know. Why should YOU be privy to that info."

Lady became a driver to survive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 22-year-old lady, Lucia Osamo, revealed that she became a taxi driver because she could not afford N5,000 to register for JAMB.

In an exclusive interview with Legit TV’s Temitope Wuraola, she said that she sometimes gets hit on by some of her male customers who would say that she is too pretty to be doing her kind of work.

Narrating one of her experiences with a female customer, she said when she showed up, the lady asked where the original driver is.

Source: Legit