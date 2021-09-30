A young Nigerian lady who read mineral and petroleum resources from Auchi Polytechnic has revealed why she became a taxi driver

The lady stated that though many do not know, she could not proceed to the university because she could not afford N5,000 exam fee

Many people who reacted to her story on Facebook prayed that her destiny helper will locate her very soon

A 22-year-old lady, Lucia Osamo, has revealed that she became a taxi driver because she could not afford N5,000 to register for JAMB.

In an exclusive interview with Legit TV’s Temitope Wuraola, she said that she sometimes gets hit on by some of her male customers who would say that she is too pretty to be doing her kind of work.

The lady said that sometimes men cancel trips because she is female.

Narrating one of her experiences with a female customer, she said when she should up, the lady asked where the original driver is.

The young lady said that after finishing her ND in mineral and petroleum resources from Auchi Poly, she became a taxi driver when furthering her education was a big problem.

Twenty-year-old Lucia said that she had to sponsor herself through school. With a very emotional face, she said should not proceed to the university but because she could not get the money for the university entrance examination.

The cab driver said that her childhood dream is to become an engineer. Lucia said that most people always commented how young she is really is. Lucia said some people do cancel trips on her just because she is a lady.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Tonia Ugochukwu Bishop said:

"So sad for a generation that will be sponsoring and voting BBN where women are showing their nakedness and plastic bomboms but will not help or sponsor ladies doing legit businesses or hustles. I weep for this generation!"

Peace Udoh said:

"God is your strength dear, he will turn things around for ur favour. Believe in him for your story will soon change for good."

Adams Zamani Abdulmalik Inyass said:

"God will see you through my sister. This country is not smiling at all."

Saviola Sylva Sunday said:

"Always belive in urself and put all ur trust in God, he never sleeps nor slumber. Welldone."

