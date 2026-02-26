The NBS has revealed that the average petrol price fell by 17.77% year-on-year in January 2026

Cross River, Rivers, and Nasarawa recorded the highest petrol prices, while Ekiti, Enugu, and Kaduna posted the lowest.

The South-South zone had the highest average price, while the South West recorded the lowest

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, stood at N1,034.76 in January 2026.

This represents a 17.77% decrease compared with N1,258.34 recorded in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price declined by 1.32% from N1,048.63 in December 2025.

Ptrol price drop in Janaury, but stll very high for many Nigerians Photo: Bloomberg

The NBS disclosed the figures in its January 2026 Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) price watch report released on Wednesday. February 26.

Breakdown of petrol prices by state

Based on state-level analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of petrol at N1,171.77, followed by Rivers (N1,160.92) and Nasarawa (N1,149.13).

Conversely, Ekiti recorded the lowest average retail price at N946.90, while Enugu (N946.92) and Kaduna (N947.00) also ranked among the cheapest states to buy petrol during the period, Vanguard reports.

Top 10 states with the highest petrol prices (January 2026)

Cross River: N1,171.77

Rivers: N1,160.92

Nasarawa: N1,149.13

Akwa Ibom: N1,112.78

Kwara: N1,109.16

Adamawa: N1,090.19

Imo: N1,085.87

Borno: N1,079.50

Plateau: N1,077.16

Ebonyi: N1,065.85

Top 10 states with the lowest petrol prices (January 2026)

Residents of some states still pay over N1,000 per litre for petrol in 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Zonal average petrol prices

On a zonal basis, the South-South recorded the highest average retail price at N1,076.04, while the South West posted the lowest average price at N1,009.30.

South East: N1,026.74

North Central: N1,042.58

North East: N1,042.12

South South: N1,076.04

South West: N1,009.30

North West: N1,012.78

Dangote resumes sales

Meanwhile, the Dangote Refinery has resumed the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, under a revised distribution structure approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The latest move marks a departure from the earlier open-access model, where independent marketers and smaller buyers could purchase directly from the refinery. Under the new arrangement, only approved major marketers and depot owners will be allowed to lift products directly.

12 petrol marketers sign new deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has signed an offtake agreement with 12 major petroleum marketing companies to distribute between 60 million and 65 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, daily across Nigeria.

According to a statement from the company, Dangote said the refinery had agreed on a structured framework to supply up to 65 million litres of petrol daily to the domestic market.

He added that any excess output, estimated at between 15 million and 20 million litres per day, would be exported after local demand is met.

