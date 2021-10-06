Media personality Toolz's second son seems to have perfected the art of making his mother calm down effortlessly

The handsome boy bit a book he was supposed to be playing with and when the OAP confronted him, he answered with a smile

That seemed to have had an effect on Toolz as she lamented that her baby boy now knows the effect of his smile on her

The joy of a mother is to see her children doing well physically, mentally, and in other areas of their lives. This is not different for OAP Toolz, a mother of two handsome boys.

The media personality got her followers gushing recently as she shared a cute video of her second son whom she fondly calls The General.

OAP Toolz shares an adorable video of her 2nd child. Photos: @toolzo

Source: Instagram

OAP Toolz's son shows off his beautiful smile

The little boy seemed to be a lover of the camera as he quickly put up a big smile the moment he knew he was being recorded.

In the background, Toolz was heard asking her handsome son why he bit a book he was supposed to be playing with.

Rather than answer his mother's question, the little boy smiled at her and exposed his perfect six-tooth. Toolz, however, wanted to know why he was smiling.

According to the media personality, her boy finally knows how powerful his gorgeous 6-toothed smile is.

Watch the cute video below:

Toolz's son gets beautiful compliments from Nigerians

sammywalsh:

"Smile for me."

nikkilaoye:

"Disarming smile o. He was practicing what he was reading. rabbit style."

debolalagos:

"Wow! That smile is heart melting. Pls we will buy the book back if you want, don’t stress us @toolzo @captdemuren."

djlambo_:

"Tooooo cute!!!!"

stephaniecoker:

"Soooo cute."

orekagodis:

"Please, I’d like to order 6 sets of General’s gorgeous lashes while I’m here. Where did he get it and what cream does he use to maintain the luxuriousness of it? Asking for a friend."

mz_buube:

"In his defense, the book is about rabbits and I'm sure the rabbits in the book were biting carrots or something. So he was practicing what he learnt with his recently acquired apparatus."

