Social media users have been left more than entertained by two guys who decided to shoot a video as they play the popular game of wrestling

As seen in the viral clip, the two local lads mimicked the famed World Wrestling Entertainment styles and tricks

The clip is already collecting massive reactions from fellow social media users and Briefly News collected a number of funny reactions

Africans are creative people in nature and that comes to the fore in a viral video where two guys are seen playing a game of wrestling.

The video is nicely captured and shows two guys erect a beautiful stage mimicking that of World Wrestling Entertainment also knowns as Smackdown.

As posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip is collecting funny reactions. The guys really planned their thing and as one comes to enter the stage, there’s some fire that’s seen burning on the floor of the stage.

At the same time, the action tells that the two lads also rehearsed their tricks and tactics. The account holder captioned the video clip:

“They've improved haha, ½.”

South Africans are entertained by two guys who play wrestling. Credit:@KulaniCool

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mbojunior999 said:

“These guys have all the time.”

@Gie7103 said:

“I’m sure is a lot of work and time to plan the moves, set up the ring and the editing.”

@Cmehype said:

“The part where he pours him with fire is legendary.”

@Austineoperator said:

“A lot, they are growing, WWE might spot them just like Cena spotted Sho Madjozi.”

@NgobeniSpecial said:

“Who are these guys mara? Are they on Twitter?”

@Laworldwide said:

“They've improved a lot yoooh, cause that first one of Randy and Cena ayiih.”

@KusaselihleNgu2 said:

“For some reason, I'm enjoying this a lot.”

