BBNaija season 6 stars Emmanuel and Angel recently opened up on some of their moments in the house

Emmanuel stated that he wasn't being romantic towards Angel as he sees her like his younger siblings

Angel, however, reminded Emmanuel about the time he asked her to get close to him but she refused

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists Emmanuel, Angel and Cross have started their media rounds. They were recently spotted with media personality Toke Makinwa who asked them some questions about their activities in the house.

In a video spotted online, Toke turned to Emmanuel and asked him why he was rubbing Angel's ears while they were in the house.

Angel and Emmanuel discuss some of their moments in the house. Photos: angeljbsmith, @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

Angel and Emmanuel argue over who flirted with the other

Emmanuel indirectly asked Toke if he can't have a friend. He then stated that he sees Angel as his baby sister.

Angel, however, interrupted him and referred back to the day of the grand finale. According to her, she went through her dad's social media page and read that she was the one who started flirting with him.

Emmanuel started to laugh as he stated that Angel was following him around and begging for a kiss but he refused.

Angel countered him and reminded him of a time he begged her for a kiss. She also noted that she is cool with Liquorose but they are not close.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Angel's revelation

"Like how can they be friends? you can't be coming for man and I will take you as a friend never, babe lack some home training cross said it as well."

"With all this I don't think liquorrose should fully trust Emmanuel hhhmmm cause this one choke ooo."

"Truth is coming out gradually."

"Is it possible for Emma to ask for kiss and Angel will not kiss, after chasing him around. When Emma had the opportunity to really go after her during the prank, he didn't."

"Thank you my Angel."

"Angel wants to use this interview to scatter Emmarose relationship but God is bigger than all His creatures. Rose please pay her no attention."

"They ask for a kiss and you cannot say know and move on in this life?"

"Don't mind angel she knows what's doing."

Emmanuel comforts Liquorose

Meanwhile, Liquorose was spotted crying to Emmanuel about how much she has suffered heartbreak in the hands of men who act like they care about her.

The reality star became emotional shortly after the last Saturday party in the house as she poured her heart out to her man.

As Emmanuel tried to comfort her, she told him he was no different from the others. Not stopping there, the emotional Liquorose noted that she was tired of falling in love and falling back out.

Source: Legit