BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Liquorose, appears to have had a tough time with love and she opened up to her romantic partner on the show, Emmanuel, while having an emotional conversation.

After their final Saturday Night Party, Liquorose who was obviously affected by the alcohol, was seen crying to Emmanuel in the Head of House lounge.

The young lady noted that every guy she has fallen in love with takes away her pride and dream because they act like they care when they actually don’t.

She said:

“Every guy I fall in love with takes my pride away from me and takes my dream away from me. They act like they care and they end up not caring about me. You are no different, you guys are all the same.”

As Emmanuel tried to comfort her, she told him he was no different from the others. Not stopping there, the emotional Liquorose noted that she was tired of falling in love and falling back out.

According to her, it takes a long time for her to get back on track because she usually gives it her all.

She said:

“That’s why I’m tired of falling in love and falling back out because it takes a long time to come back. I give it my all and I’m so stupid. My brother always warned me not to give it my all but I always do and get heartbroken.”

See the touching video below:

Social media users react

A number of internet users were touched by Liquorose’s emotional display and comforted her with kind words. A few of them also believed it was because Emmanuel focused on dancing with Angel at their Saturday party instead of being with her.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialsusieokani:

"I cried with her tonight, u are strong Roseline, u are beautiful, smart, fearless, sexy as hell, a go getter. U are every woman baby gal, you are a super star, u are Liquorose, u re loved❤."

Officialnancyuwa:

"Shey be I tell u say emma nor love ur Favy but una nor hear..una come still Dey vote am,.see am he don take her pride away."

_Zainab_sanee:

"Yes what Emma did to her today is really heartbroken today of all days that he’s suppose to dance with her but dance with another women atleast even if he loves Angel he should have wait for tomorrow the game is ending he can do what he want..."

Childitspossible:

"Emmanuel also flirts with Angel in rose’s presence, also Emmie has a way he looks at Angel …"

Quincy_asuquo:

"Let her cry it will make her feel relief. Her sweet heart was really heavy She has seen a lot. She’s a strong girl.

However, just a few hours after Liquorose and Emmanuel had their candid conversation, the young man was spotted with another co-star, Angel.

Emmanuel and Angel were in a corner and appeared to be cosy. They seemed to laugh and the young man’s face moved to Angel’s neck before the camera shifted to another part of the house.

See the clip below:

Internet users react

This seemingly loved-up display between Emmanuel and Angel caused quite a stir on social media with internet users sharing their opinions.

Read their comments below:

Joy_uwaute22:

"Most men deserve ladies like angel...player jam player."

Chioma.okafor.75491856:

"Las las na only mazi no reach angel o."

Itzthoyuz:

"Emmanuel also wanted a prince of the cake before leaving ni , laslas Angel is for everybody!"

Keeping__up___with_kachi:

"Make liquorose come out today make she see the useless man e keep for house. Mugu."

Hmm.

