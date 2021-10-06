A young man, Olumide Soyombo, went back to his alma mater after two decades and donated a huge amount of money to them

Olumide said that going back to Airforce Comprehensive School, Ibadan, gave him goosebumps as memories came back to him

Nigerians who reacted to his post prayed for his continuous blessings as they said that he really gave a lot

A young Nigerian man, Olumide Soyombo, has made many people smile with his resources. After being blessed, he returned to his former secondary school.

Getting to Airforce Comprehensive School after 22 years, the man launched an education endowment fund with the sum of N20 million.

People praised his kind gesture to the school. Photo source: @OtunbaSho

Source: Twitter

Memories came back

Olumide said that going back to the school stirred up many memories for him. He even stated that he saw his old locker.

He posed with an official of the school as he presented the check to his alma mater. Another snap shows him posing with the locker.

What social media users are saying

At the time of writing this report, his post on social media has gathered over 1,490 likes with tens of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@iam_nature2 said:

"That's if they will utilize d money well n not stack up their pockets. Nice 1 all d same. God bless u."

@Thawban01 said:

"Wow that’s great and so inspiring."

@abdul_dodomix said:

"Great one, I can see the Commandant with radiant smile, Gp Capt Apoola."

@GeeBellucci said:

"Well done! Education needs this."

@Olatphen said:

"God bless you sir."

