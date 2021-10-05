Media personality Uti Nwachukwu has said that blogger Tunde Ednut only does eye service when it comes to BBNaija show

Uti stated that the blogger acts like he is the reason why BBNaija winners emerge as the first due to his support

The media man said Pere went from someone that people wanted to evict in the third week to being in the top three

In a hilarious video, media personality Uti Nwachukwu has called out blogger Tunde Ednut for always throwing his weight behind BBNaija stars that have a chance of winning.

Tunde rooted for Whitemoney who won season six of the reality show while Uti supported Pere.

Meanwhile, it seemed Tunde had bragged that people he supported always won but the media personality disagreed with his notion.

BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu addresses Tunde Ednut over Whitemoney. Photos: @siruti, @whitemoney_, @mufasattunde

Source: Instagram

Uti Nwachukwu addresses Tunde Ednut over Whitemoney's win

Stating that Tunde posted him on his blog so that people would drag him, Uti said he is not moved. According to him, he knows Whitemoney would win the show.

The media personality stated that Tunde supports obvious winners and then boasts that he was a major part of their win.

Uti dared the blogger to support people who have no chances of winning and then ensures that they come first before he brags.

According to the TV personality, Pere was part of the top three despite the fact that people wanted him to leave the show in the third week.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians laugh at Uti's funny video

stannze:

"so spot on. E go dey support obvious winner o."

nikkilaoye:

"Siwi play that thing for me" .. I lost it completely at that point oo. if you are just watching this , watch it till the end oo, @siruti has finished us all. You no serious oo."

uzoosimkpa:

"people just been nor know say you no well since. Dey show dem."

omawonder:

"The Bini in You came out to play! You be real old kponz! Your mate for agric fowl don die go Since!!"

dread_by_black:

"At this point mark should close the app again."

pretty_lucienne:

"Patriots appreciate Uti. We love you die."

deyemitheactor:

"If na so you take promote your guy him for win o!"

Pere is the blueprint - Uti Nwachukwu

Uti Nwachukwu said that an iron fist is needed to rule in an unruly environment.

The media personality said this in reaction to Liquorose's statement to her fellow contestants to respect her as the Head of House. Liquorose noted that she is representing Big Brother and should be respected accordingly.

Reacting to Liquorose's statement, he reminded his followers of the time when Pere also demanded respect from his fellow housemates.

Source: Legit.ng