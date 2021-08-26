Media personality Uti Nwachukwu took to his social media page after Liquorose addressed the housemate over their attitude towards her

Uti told those speaking ill of Pere during his time as the Head of House that leading is not an easy thing to do

Not all Uti's fans agreed with him as some noted that Liquorose isn't a bully like Pere who was authoritative

Media personality Uti Nwachukwu has said that an iron fist is needed to rule in an unruly environment.

Uti stated this in reaction to Liquorose's statement to her fellow contestants to respect her as the Head of House. Liquorose noted that she is representing Big Brother and should be respected accordingly.

UtI Nwachukwu speaks on Liquorose's demand for respect. Photos: @siruti

Source: Instagram

Uti Nwachukwu hails Pere

Reacting to Liquorose's statement, he reminded his followers of the time when Pere also demanded respect from his fellow housemates.

Uti also shared the video of the moment Liquorose was talking and Pere was nodding his head.

The media personality stated that Pere was so proud of Liquorose when she addressed the unruly behaviour of the housemates.

Stating that Pere is the blueprint, Uti added that the former HoH has been vindicated of how Nigerians perceive him.

The TV personality then urged his followers to vote to keep Pere in the house.

Nigerians react

sharonojong:

"I pity who thinks Pere is going home this weekend."

harbeje:

"Iswear e no easy to rule ooonow dem go remove mouth for pere matter."

nancysoma99:

"Dont compare LR to Pere abeg.... LR is not a Bully.. She did nt talk as if she was addressing little chilldren.... " Hope i made myself clear" abeg rest ooo."

suzhiequanne:

"No to be honest, this is really different. If you have been watching you wouldnt need anyone to tell you that. Angel for one person has been really disrespectful to Rose addressing this was necessary. Not supporting you on this one."

kenny_elizabeth:

"I no say you go carry am. How is this the same? Did anyone disrespect Pere? Is Liqurose trying to go after a housemate. It seems you don’t even watch the show."

Liquorose complains about Saga

Liquorose appears to have regretted her decision of choosing Saga as her deputy and complained about him not being as involved and always shutting himself away in the HOH room.

The young lady was also displeased that Saga continued to counter or reject her opinions in the presence of the other housemates.

Whitemoney then advised her to talk to Saga and make him understand his responsibilities as her deputy.

Source: Legit