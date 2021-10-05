Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has joined other prominent Nigerians in paying homage to Late Ibrahim Kefas

Kefas who was a renowned soldier, administrator, and politician, presided over Delta state as during the Abacha era

Governor Okowa noted that Kefas contributed immensely to the development of Delta as a frontline state

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has condoled with the Kefas family and Taraba state government over the passing away of former Military Administrator of Delta state, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (retd).

Kefas, who hails from Wukari in Taraba, died on Friday, October 1 in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness. He was 73.

Governor Okowa noted the contributions of Late Kefas to the development of Delta state. Photo credit: Delta state government

In a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the Delta state governor also commiserated with the Wukari community over the sad incident.

He said that late Kefas was a renowned soldier, administrator, and politician, who was chairman of this party - the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba after retirement from the military.

He noted that the deceased distinguished himself as military administrator of Cross River and Delta states between 1993 and 1996.

Part of the statement read:

“On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta, I mourn with the Kefas family, the people of Wukari, and the Taraba state government on the passing away of Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (retd).

“The late Kefas was an accomplished soldier, administrator, and statesman, who will be remembered for epitomising service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development while in service.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, particularly those whose lives he affected.”

He prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and associates to bear the loss.

How Kefas died on Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kefas passed on on Friday, October 1 on the day Nigeria was celebrating its 61st Independence Anniversary,

Late Kefas who died at 73 years served as administrator under the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

In 2007, he made an attempt to be the Taraba state PDP governorship candidate but lost to Captain Danbaba Suntai.

