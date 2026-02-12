ADC has inaugurated Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi as Deputy National Financial Secretary following approval by the party’s Southwest zonal caucus in Ibadan

The ADC ratified the appointments of several national and zonal officers as part of efforts to strengthen its organisational structure

National Secretary Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola charged the new executives to work in the collective interest of the party and prepare for national leadership

Leadership changes within the African Democratic Congress took shape on Tuesday, February 10, as the party inaugurated new national and zonal officers, including the appointment of Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi as Deputy National Financial Secretary.

Fabiyi, a former pioneer financial officer of the Peoples Democratic Party, secured the position after his nomination was approved by the ADC Southwest zonal caucus during a meeting held in Ibadan.

Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi has been inaugurated as ADC Deputy National Financial Secretary. Photo: Fabiyi

Source: Original

Party leaders described the development as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the ADC’s internal structure ahead of future political engagements.

Southwest caucus ratifies appointments

The Ibadan meeting also confirmed several other appointments at both national and zonal levels. Among those ratified were Mr. Akinbowale Omole as National Vice Chairman for the Southwest and Capt. Tunji Shelle as National Director of Communication and Programmes. Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola was named Deputy National Woman Leader.

Further approvals included Arc. Bashir Lawal as Assistant National Secretary for Diversity and Inclusion, Prof. Bode Ayorinde as Assistant National Organising Secretary and Mrs Yidiat Oseni as Deputy Coordinator for the Diaspora.

Olufemi Adeleye and Lady Lydia Olufunmiloye were also confirmed as Assistant National Woman Leaders.

Aregbesola charges new executives

Speaking at the meeting, the National Secretary of the ADC and former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the newly appointed officers and urged them to prioritise the collective interest of the party.

He said the ADC was positioning itself as an alternative platform for national leadership.

“The task ahead is enormous, we must be ready to lead Nigerians out of the woods,” Aregbesola said, while calling on the officers to remain committed to the party’s vision.

Responding on behalf of the new executives, Fabiyi expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in them by the party leadership.

He praised Aregbesola’s leadership style and assured party members of their dedication.

Fabiyi said the officers would work diligently to advance the goals of the ADC and contribute to building a stronger political platform capable of making a national impact.

