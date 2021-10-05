CEO of Baker's King, Corporal Amenyo, has made history by creating a massive castle cake for a fairytale wedding, the first of its kind in Ghana

According to him, he is able to produce such intricate edible buildings because he invested a lot to learn about their architecture

The castle cake he just made is able to light up as it has been fully wired with electricity

After just a year into baking, a young and talented military man, Corporal Amenyo, has been able to change the face of the cake industry in Ghana.

The corporal who is located at Kojo Thomson Road, Adabraka, opposite Rawlings chambers in the Greater Accra Region says he started taking the craft seriously during the lockdown in 2020.

In a new update, the CEO of Baker's King has produced a giant castle cake fully wired with electricity which is the first of its kind for a fairytale wedding in Ghana.

Soldier creates the biggest castle cake ever produced in Ghana Photo credit: de_bakers_king

In a video available on his Instagram handle, the cake that was the result of a lot of investment into architecture cake design, luxury castle projects, and edible building, was seen sparkling on stage.

The talented cake artist indicates that the cake has a total height of 6ft and a base cake size of 55 inches by 40 inches rectangular.

How he developed the craft

Aside from taking professional training on baking in Accra, the talented officer says that he learns most of his skills through online courses from the world's best bakers.

When asked how he is able to come up with his designs, the talented baker said:

"I'm always on the lookout for the next challenging project. So when a client comes to me, I simply take their idea and come up with something extraordinary for their event," he tells YEN.com.gh.

See videos of the cake below

