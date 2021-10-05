Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to the recent downtime experienced by social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

The movie star expressed fear for her booming online business and was grateful that the platforms are back in operations

Fans have reacted to her post on the downtime of the platforms, some gave reasons for the shutdown

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to the recent downtime of major social media platforms.

Giant social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owned by Facebook Inc experienced a global shutdown on Monday, October 4, around 5 pm Nigerian time.

Regina Daniels reacts to social media shut down. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The shutdown caused confusion and affected businesses globally.

Regina said the shutdown made her heart skip for some time and feared for her booming online business. According to her:

"My heart skipped for a while especially for the fate of @reginadanielsfashion.

"Welcome back everyone …. It Feels so good to be here… this sudden shutdown shows the importance of communication and the power of the media."

Check out her post below:

Fans reactions

A couple of Regina's fans have commented on her post about the social media shutdown. Some appreciated her beauty.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Official_lamxy:

"Her royal Highness."

Chisom.dominic:

"Someone trying to hack the platform from Mark Zuckerberg his eyes don clear anything is possible."

Traore010:

"You re cute like always."

Sharon.kamsi.52

"I think say world wan end sef."

Imma_cu.late:

"We off too."

Gfreshworld_:

"You don big finish oo."

Real_zainab_yakubu:

"You are gorgeous."

Officiallymacken:

"U nor just waste time e be like say u don dey try upload the picture."

Yomi casual reacts to social media shutdown

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual reacted to the shutdown of major social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp.

The platforms went off globally for 6 hours on Monday, October 4 and it got many business owners and individuals worried.

Yomi Casual said the shutdown is a lesson for 21st-century celebrities and online business owners. He gave shout-outs and respect to people who made it to the top without social media.

Source: Legit.ng