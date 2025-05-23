There are 159 private universities in Nigeria as of May 2025, according to the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC)

Many of the private universities were established by faith-based organisations like the Living Faith Church, which owns Covenant University

Top churches in Nigeria are among the university owners, as they not only run churches but have diversified into school management

According to the National Universities Commission (NUC) there are 159 private universities in Nigeria as of May 23, 2025.

Since 1999, many private universities have been established by individuals, organisations and notably, top churches.

Pastor E.A Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo both lead churches that own universities. Photo credit: CU and RU.

Source: UGC

The number of private universities in Nigeria has continued to grow, with some churches like the Living Faith Church leading the pack. The NUC listed 159 private universities on its website.

Here is a list of some private universities established by Nigerian churches and their average school fees.

1. Covenant University

The topmost private university in Nigeria is Covenant University, which was ranked as number one in the country by Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025.

The university was established in 2002 by Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church. Covenant University is located in Otta, Ogun state.

The school's website says:

"Covenant University is a private Christian University, which has been operating with official status since 2002 in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

According to the school's website, school fees at Covenant University range from N1.5 to N1.7 million, depending on the course of study.

2. Bowen University

Another privately owned university established by a church is Bowen University.

Bowen University is located in Iwo, Ogun state was established by Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC).

The school's website says:

"On the 17th of July 2001, the Federal Government of Nigeria approved the establishment of Bowen University and was subsequently licensed to operate by the National Universities Commission (NUC). On 4th November 2002, Bowen University commenced academic activities with 506 pioneering students admitted into its three faculties: Agriculture, Science and Science Education, and Social and Management Sciences."

According to the school's fees schedule, 100 level students pay between N585,900.00 to N4.6 million, depending on the course of study. Medicine students pay N4.6 million.

3. Redeemer's University

Redeemer's University is another faith-based higher institution of learning in Nigeria.

It was established in 2005 by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The school is located in Ede, Osun state. School fees in the school range from N819,500 to N1.9 million for 100-level students, depending on the chosen course.

4. Ajayi Crowther University

The Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo state was established in 2005 by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

The school's website says:

"Having satisfied the rigorous criteria prescribed by the National Universities Commision (NUC) for the establishment of Universities in Nigeria, Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) was granted license to operate as a Private University in Nigeria on 7 January 2005. The University is named after the late Samuel Ajayi Crowther, the first African Bishop who first translated the Bible into Yoruba and some local languages. His Episcopal Ministry covered the entire West African sub-continent."

100 level students at Ajayi Crowther University pay between N500,000 to N1.5 million, depending on the course.

5. Babcock University

Babcock University is another top faith-based university in Nigeria, which was established by the Seventh Day Adventist Church. It was established in

According to the school:

"Babcock University is a faith-based educational institution that integrates the totality of the Christian faith side by side with the academic programme. We make positive impact by nurturing our students such that their lives reflects Christ. This makes them act as change sticks in their communities shunning all forms of violence and corrupt practices."

Students pay between N813,000 to N1.4 million, depending on their chosen course of study. However, students studying medicine pay N7 million in 100 level.

Covenant University's African Leadership Development Centre (ALDC). Photo credit: CU.

Source: UGC

Tai Solarin University graduate goes into competition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man said he is ready to take an English language proficiency test with a British man to prove that Nigerians are good at English.

The man, Ifedayo Johnson, who is a linguist, threw the challenge after the British man who said Nigerians could barely speak the English language/

Ifedayo pledged to pack his bags and leave the United Kingdom should he lose the test, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng