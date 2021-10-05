A short clip showing a wedding ceremony between a foreigner and a Nigerian has stirred reactions on social media

The family of the white bride had her family dressed in Igbo traditional clothes as they danced out of tune

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the event is lovely even though the bride's family members' moves were funny

A video of some white people at a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony has stirred reactions online.

In the short clip, a procession of some oyinbos dressed in traditional attires amazed many Nigerians.

Many found their dance steps so funny. Photo source: @djconceptunez

Intercontinental love

The group was led by two male foreigners dressed in isiagu as they all vibed hard to an Igbo song while walking to the stage.

Other parts of the video showed wedding guests at the ceremony having fun. A white bride and her lover could also be seen.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments and more than 200,000 views.

Why are they dancing like that?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

agentteepee said:

"Why dem dey bounce like bouncing castle."

iamsexysteel said:

"Wait ooo those Oyinbo use earpiece wey dey play techno song."

iamotika said:

"For their mind, na Halloween costumes be this."

official.pikolo said:

"Lol I can’t laugh less... But Igbo to the world."

vicky_boujee said:

"I want to marry a white man, they kind of add spice to traditional weddings."

tomstel___ said:

"I love love der excitement, especially the ones at the back."

A foreigner spoke Igbo

Source: Legit.ng News