After about 6-hour outage, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram are back in operation across the world

Facebook on Tuesday, October 5, disclosed that the platforms are coming back online for subscribers

The platform apologised to users for the inconvenience and acknowledged that a lot of businesses depend on it

The three big social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which went off for about six hours between Monday, October 4 and Tuesday, October 5, are back.

In a message to subscribers on Tuesday, Facebook apologised for the outage and confirmed that the platforms “are coming back online now”.

The site noted that efforts to fully restore access to the apps and services have been ongoing with positive results, CBS News reports.

The message read:

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry.

“We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.”

A lot of security experts had blamed a domain name system (DNS) issue as being the major cause of the outage.

