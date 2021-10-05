Big Brother Naija Lockdown star, Ka3na recently set herself up for drags after she apparently shaded the Shine Ya Eye housemates who just left the house

Instagram had experienced a glitch and the boss lady was quick to note that endorsements for the season six housemates would suffer if the app ceases to function

According to Ka3na, Instagram is an office and if it does not work, brands will not sign or collaborate with the stars

Most reality stars who go on the Big Brother Naija platform leave with the hopes that it opens doors of fame and fortune for them.

Part of the fame and fortune is multiple endorsement deals and collaborations which some of them have enjoyed since they became stars.

Ka3na gets dragged on social media over endorsements Photo credit: @officlai_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Lockdown star, Ka3na however got on people's nerves after Instgarm experienced a glitch and she shared her concerns with the world.

Ka3na revealed that she felt bad for the Shine Ya Eye housemates because if the photo sharing app does not work for six months, they do not have an office.

According to her, no office translates to zero endorsements, and she added a laughing emoji, cancelling the fact that she felt bad for the Shine Ya Eye stars.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Ka3na's post did not go down well with a lot of people as someone reminded her that she had Instagram since she got out of the house and still landed zero endorsements.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

thestylevendor:

"Why does she insist on setting herself up for drags."

oluwagbemigaaa:

"Yooo! you shot yourself."

winnieblaq2:

"And she's laughing, sometimes you talk foolishly Katrina."

shomex:

"Very “stupid” hater! Couldn’t even hide her jealousy."

temiofktmedia_:

"Person wey no get relevance sef wan troll."

ontheroad_247:

"This girl constantly speaks like she hates everything that is going good."

Ka3na celebrates 27th birthday in style

After weeks of looking forward to her big day, Big Brother Naija's Ka3na finally turned 27 on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The reality star who had gifted herself lands and diamonds before her big day took to Instagram with stunning photos specially taken to mark the occasion.

In the caption, the reality star compared where she was at 26, hoping she would get into the Big Brother house and downed a bottle of champagne and cake all by herself.

Source: Legit