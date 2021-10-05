When it comes to looking good, money is certainly not a problem for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and top brand influencer, Tacha.

The Pepper Dem, and MTV's The Challenge star has continued to wow Nigerians with her classy but hippy and trendy sense of style.

The reality star shared new photos. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

When she's not killing it on the red carpet with jaw-dropping ensembles, Tacha keeps things casual in designer looks worth a lot of money.

Just recently, the reality star who appears to have traveled out of the country again uploaded some photos via her Instagram account.

In the photos, Tacha who is sporting a ponytail updo is seen in a pair of jeans, a white tank top and a bomber jacket.

However, she isn't just rocking any designer jacket but one from a 2020 collection produced after a collaborative effort between top high-end brand, Gucci, and The North Face.

However, while the jacket released in that collection is of a beige colour., Tacha sports a pink version.

It remains uncertain if this pink jacket was included in the 2020 collection as search results have yielded no result.

A brief trip to Gucci's official website shows that 'The North Face x Gucci GG canvas bomber jacket' as described in the listing - although not currently available - is going for £1,950 which is about N1,088,837.

Tacha rocking South African brand

A few months ago, Tacha shared some stunning photos of herself rocking yet another unique piece and her fans are totally here for it!

The Pepper Dem reality star and brand influencer is not a fan of regular looks and a brief trip through her Instagram page will convince anyone this is true.

Although she has had her fair share of fashion fails, Tacha has proven over the past two years since she shot into the limelight, that when it comes to serving fierce and head-turning looks, she is a boss in that department!

She left fans in awe as she shared photos of herself rocking a uniquely designed blazer by South African designer, Sandi Mazibuko.

Mercy to rock N1.8 million birthday outfit

Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, certainly doesn't play when it comes to looking good and she has proven countless times that money is never a challenge in her quest to stay posh and fashionable.

The Pepper Dem winner sure knows how to 'pepper' her fans with her big-money moves and this time is no different.

The reality star and businesswoman who turned 28 on September 29, 2021, had a day before taken to her Snapchat to share an invoice for her birthday outfit.

Source: Legit