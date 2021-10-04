A 35-year-old Nigerian man has shared how he began his now fast-growing rice company years ago with just N20k

The man identified as Mohammed Adamu Mohammed stated that he was mocked by some friends who found his idea of having a big rice business unachievable

Many years later, Mohammed has not only been able to employ those same naysayers but has expanded the rice business as well as diversified

At the age of 35, Nigerian businessman, Mohammed Adamu Mohammed, is well on track to achieving his dream of becoming the next Dangote of Africa.

The man who owns Chairman of Guarantee Investment Global Services Nigeria Limited that produces rice is also into a number of other businesses in diverse sectors.

Mohammed was mocked by friends when he started Photo Credit: Daily Trust, Nigerianinfopedia, Asianfarmers

He started his rice company with N20k

Mohammed stated that he had started his rice company with just N20K.

The entrepreneur told Daily Trust that some friends dismissed his aspiration of owning a company as unachievable.

Determined, he set his idea to motion and steadily made it.

Business Compiler reports that the businessman eventually employed those same friends who mocked his dreams. The young man's fast-growing business has been able to provide employment to over 100 persons.

He has bigger plans for the future

Mohammed, while maintaining that he has no plans to venture into politics, stated that his ambition is big.

"My ambition is big. I have no interest in politics, the only thing I’m interested in is I want to be the next Dangote of Africa.

“This is my vision and I believe the way I am working hard with prayers, one day, I can reach where I want to, but it is not going to be easy."

