A Nigerian woman who sells aphrodisiacs, Aminat Ayeni, has said kayanmata does not "tie men down" contrary to people's beliefs

She made the clarification in an interview with Legit TV in which she said the only thing kanyamata does is to make sex more pleasurable

Kanyamata is a sexual product that is fast selling in the market because many ladies believe that once they use it, men who make love with them will be under their control

Aminat Ayeni, the CEO of Aminat's Secret, has said kayanmata does not "tie men down", adding that aphrodisiacs are not fetish.

Speaking with Legit TV, the young woman, who has been in the business of selling aphrodisiacs for six years, said it is the gullible ones that believe aphrodisiacs "tie men down".

Aminat Ayeni says aphrodisiacs are not fetish.

Source: Original

In her words:

"I for one do not believe that there is any products under this earth or in this world that will tie a guy down. Pleasurable sex, yeah, making a guy more sexually attached to you, yeah. But not tying a guy down, hell no."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Aminat said she took a trip to the north to make her research on kayanmata and found out that it doesn't "tie men down".

According to the young woman, a lot of vendors have changed the concept of what kayanmata means.

In her words:

"As far as I'm concerned, myself, my brand, we only sell aphrodisiacs to make sex more pleasurable. Nothing diabolical, nothing fetish, strictly roots and herbs."

She also said waist beads are not fetish but only make men sexually attracted to their women.

Jaruma Empire personally delivers N5 million worth of 'Kayamata' products to Regina Daniels

In other news, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been occasionally dragged for associating with controversial intimacy products seller, Jaruma Empire, but it has not stopped their relationship.

The billionaire wife took to her page on Instagram with a video showing the moment Jaruma personally delivered ‘kayanmata’ products worth about N5 million to her.

The two ladies were spotted cheerfully filming themselves on camera as they talked about the intimacy enhancement products.

Regina bought three waist beads at the price of N500k each and she also bought a box of chocolate among other things.

Source: Legit