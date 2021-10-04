One of the hottest trends in the world right now is the corset trend and this has been widely accepted in the Nigerian fashion scene.

Almost every lady big on her looks has rocked the corset look at one point or the other. And when it comes to weddings, be sure to see the asoebi ladies sporting this trend.

These styles serve as the perfect inspiration. Photo credit: @chiomagoodhair, @ariyiikedimples, @ankaracollections

Source: Instagram

Well, if you are over this trend and are looking to try out other styles different from this waist-cinching trend, then you're in luck.

From midi gowns to maxi dresses, the list of buzz-worthy looks one can make with ankara is endless.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of style inspirations just for you!

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out nine ankara looks below:

1. This pink and blue peplum look

2. Somebody's son will definitely find you in this outfit!

3. Chioma with the good slay

4. The pattern, the sleeves - an entire look!

5. Flaunt your curves in this number

6. Keep things modest but chic in this combo

7. The flare dress is totally gorgeous

8. A red carpet-worthy look

9. This is perfect for the office

Ankara mini dresses

One of the easiest ways to rock ankara prints in casual and more girly styles is making a fitted mini dress out of these vibrant and colourful fabrics.

Not only is it versatile - as one can pair them with different kinds of shoes, jackets and tops as well - but it also gives off that perfect girl vibes to the woman in love with feminine looks.

Over the past few days, actress, Nancy Isime, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Saskay, served some major style goals in their various ankara mini dresses.

Tiannah's stunning design

Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah's Empire is one fashion designer whose talents know no bounds. More refreshing to see is how often she creates mind-blowing, out-of-the-box pieces.

The mother of three and celebrity designer recently took to social media to remind fans that if it doesn't drop jaws and turn heads, then she most certainly didn't make it.

Lawani uploaded a photo of herself in a new design and as always, it has caused quite a buzz on social media.

Source: Legit.ng