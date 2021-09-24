Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah's Empire is one fashion designer whose talents know no bounds. More refreshing to see is how often she creates mind-blowing, out-of-the-box pieces.

The mother of three and celebrity designer recently took to social media to remind fans that if it doesn't drop jaws and turn heads, then she most certainly didn't make it.

Lawani posed in her latest piece. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Lawani uploaded a photo of herself in a new design and as always, it has caused quite a buzz on social media.

The mermaid dress made of gemstones had a perfect corset and a colourful feather made the flounce.

Lawani who wore a vibrant bob wig, rocked latex gloves - red and blue. The proud designer posed against a backdrop that read, 'Specifically Tiannahlized'.

Sharing the photo, she wrote:

"Fashion goddess was Specifically Tiannahlized. What I do is not for children."

See post below:

4-in-one look

When it comes to creating amazing pieces that will have you standing out, best believe that the Tiannah CEO is your go-to.

With Lawani, be rest assured to get all the attention that comes with being 'extra' when you rock a Tiannah look.

A while ago, the fashion entrepreneur unveiled one of her latest creations and it is indeed, jaw-dropping.

The look which is a 4-in-one saw each photo of Lawani in all four looks juxtaposed alongside the other in a recent Instagram upload.

Toyin Lawani behind some KOB costumes

If you're a fan of good movies and you've not yet seen KOB: The Return of the King, then it is safe to say you live under a rock.

However, while everyone is still going crazy over the entire plot of the film and how exciting it was to watch, we are yet to get past the incredible fashion icon that Sola Sobowale's character, Eniola Salami, was.

Almost every scene saw the Mafia head rocking elegant and gorgeous pieces that were effortlessly head-turners.

Interestingly, Toyin Lawani had a hand in creating some of the costumes used in the production.

