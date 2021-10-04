Ikeja Electric Plc, an electricity distribution company, has announced an eight-week power outage in some areas under its coverage in Lagos.

The company explained that the move is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to re-conduct its 132KV lines, The Cable reported.

A technician with an electricity distribution company stands on a ladder and repairs a faulty line in Lagos, on September 29, 2020. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that Olajide Kumapayi, the chief technical officer of the electricity distribution company, made this known during a news conference on Monday, October 4.

He said the outage will begin on Monday, October 11. During the period, from 8 am to 6 pm every day, the substations controlling the areas will be switched off which will affect the feeders connected to them, Kumapayi further explained.

List of areas to be affected include:

Oregun Police Training College Oba Akran Oke Ira Ogba Magodo Anifowoshe Omole Phase One

The outage will affect all categories of customers within the areas including Ikeja City Mall, Police College, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and the Ikeja High Court.

Kumapayi added that the TCN's project is aimed at increasing the capacity of the transmission lines to wheel more power from the generation companies.

He noted that some of 132Kv lines installed over 50 years ago had become obsolete and degraded due to time and usage.

The chief technical officer added that the TCN will also move to Alimosho and Agege axis in the next stage.

He noted that the upgrade was a power sector initiative to boost the transmission and distribution of electricity to Nigerians.

FG imposes fresh electricity tariff increase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directed the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country to increase their tariffs effect from September 1, 2021.

The increment was reportedly confirmed in a document from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, dated August 25, 2021, with reference number 023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021.

The document stated that the tariffs would increase between N42.44 to 58.94 depending on their class. The new increment is expected is to remain implemented till December before a further increase in January 2022.

Quest Electricity pays N19 billion to acquire Yola Electricity Company

In other news, Quest Electricity Nigeria has paid N19 billion to acquire Yola Electricity Distribution Company despite the insecurity in the area of its operation in Northern Nigeria.

Adamu Mele, the chairman of Quest Electricity said it would overcome the insecurity through the upgrade of Yola electricity infrastructure within a short time.

Aside from the N19 billion paid to acquire the electricity distribution company, Quest Electricity has also made a commitment of N28 billion, which would be invested over a period of two years.

