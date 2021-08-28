The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approves an upward review of electricity tariffs in the country

The decision by the commission was communicated in a document to electricity distribution companies

The Nigeria Labour Congress which has been advocating against any electricity tariff increment has not yet reacted to the new development

Lagos state - The federal government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country to increase their tariffs effect from September 1, 2021.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the increment was confirmed in a document from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, dated August 25, 2021, with reference number 023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021.

Labour unions may reject the new tariff increase. Femi Adesina, Office of the Minister of Power, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The document stated that the tariffs would increase between N42.44 to 58.94 depending on their class. The new increment is expected is to remain implemented till December before a further increase in January 2022.

According to the statement from Eko DisCo:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This is to officially notify you that there will be an increase in electricity tariff with effect from 1st September 2021. This increase is as a result of nationwide mandate to implement the Service-Based Tariff approved by our regulator NERC.’’

The Nation reported that Eko DisCo also infirmed its metered customers on new increment.

The company said for metered customers with internal vending arrangements, the rates will be adjusted accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.

Ibadan based disconnect his home from national grid

Meanwhile, a resident of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun state has taken a surprise action against his community power supply company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The man has written to notify them of his desire to discontinue receiving their electricity on a permanent basis.

In a letter dated June 22nd, 2021 and shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man named Sakiru Onafeko expressed his anger at how they charge him exorbitantly without a corresponding provision of the said light.

Quest Electricity pays N19 billion to acquire Yola Electricity Company

In another news, Quest Electricity Nigeria has paid N19 billion to acquire Yola Electricity Distribution Company despite the insecurity in the area of its operation in Northern Nigeria.

Adamu Mele, the chairman of Quest Electricity said it would overcome the insecurity through upgrade of Yola electricity infrastructure within a short time.

Aside from the N19 billion paid to acquire the electricity distribution company, Quest Electricity has also made a commitment of N28 billion, which would be invested over a period of two years.

Source: Legit.ng