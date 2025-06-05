NSCDC accuses police of obstructing prosecution of illegal miners in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has accused the Nigeria Police Force of actively obstructing its efforts to prosecute illegal mining operations in Nasarawa State.

In a petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, John Onoja Attah, alleged that police operatives have repeatedly interfered with ongoing investigations, shielded suspects, and harassed NSCDC officers.

Attah explained that following a petition from Capital Apex Synergy Global Limited, the NSCDC arrested one Ali Tanko and several Chinese nationals on October 25, 2024, at a mining site in Rafin Gabas, Kokona Local Government Area. The suspects, according to him, had been mining illegally since 2021 without a valid licence and had confessed to the crime in both written statements and video recordings.

The NSCDC filed two criminal cases — FHC/ABJ/CR/577/2024 and FHC/ABJ/CR/131/2025 — and deployed personnel to guard the site as part of evidence protection. However, Attah said the situation deteriorated when the military detachment securing the site withdrew on March 26, 2025. Police operatives from the Force Intelligence Department (FID) allegedly moved in, attacked civil defence officers, and took control of the site.

On April 3, NSCDC officers were reportedly ambushed and shot at by police operatives. Four officers — Yarima Yunusa, Insp. Hasuruna Lamshi, Insp. Oliver Kutaya, and Raymond Ibrahim — were arrested and detained.

“No disciplinary action has been taken against those who opened fire on our men,” Attah told the Senate.

He further cited a similar incident in Lege community, Ondo State, on February 12, 2025, where police allegedly attacked NSCDC personnel during a raid on illegal gold mining.

According to the petition, another police-led operation on April 8, 2025, saw four NSCDC officers arrested and allegedly coerced to frame their commander. The officers refused, and were reportedly assaulted.

Instead of supporting the legal process, Attah said the police turned their attention to the complainant, Capital Apex Synergy, inviting its officials for interrogation and obtaining a court order to bar NSCDC access to the site under investigation.

“This is a deliberate attempt to frustrate prosecution and protect illegal mining interests,” Attah said, urging the Senate to intervene and safeguard the integrity of the justice system.

