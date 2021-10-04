It is very common to see celebrities patronize the same fashion designers, but when it comes to rocking the same design, it is a different ball game.

Since celebrities strive to create a unique persona that stands out from others, most people living in the spotlight often like to go for unique looks that would impress their fans.

The ladies stunned in the same design. Photo credit: @thebeverlynaya, @anita.adetoye

Source: Instagram

However, because it is rare for celebrities to rock the same designs does not mean that it doesn't happen, sometimes even intentionally.

Just recently, Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, and celebrity makeup artist, Anita Adetoye of Anita Brows were spotted in the same design by Ann Cranberry.

The ‘TolzcHarIs’ dress as named by the designer, was rocked by Naya in a deep blue shade in September.

Almost a week later, Adetoye uploaded photos of herself in the olive green version of the dress to mark Nigeria at 61.

Check out the full photos below:

Reactions

Several Nigerians took to the comment section to share their thoughts on which of the two looks they preferred.

Check out the comments below:

kie_kie__:

"The green!!! That tone!! Goodness "

olabisi_oj:

"This particular green is sweet."

ogunesther:

"Blue though❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iam_queenoma:

"They both slayed it. Beautiful "

marketpally:

"Anita slayed the look "

mhkofficial_:

"Green"

kehny_josephine:

"Green"

abekemakeoverlimited:

"Green all day every day."

cakes_by_violet:

"Blue"

Xtrabride belles

It appears a lot of Nigerian celebrities have taken a liking to the top designer, Xtrabrides Lagos, and photos on their social media pages are clear proof of this.

A while back, Big Brother Naija reality star, Natacha Akide who is popularly known as Tacha, left her fans in awe after she shared photos of herself in a mini dress with bold sleeves, for an event she attended in Lagos.

The gorgeous mini dress with power sleeves did a great job to compliment Tacha's feminine silhouette.

Well, just recently, talented Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, blessed her fans with a similar look.

Celebrity style recreations

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a silver rib-like halterneck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the filmstar opted for gold in place of silver.

