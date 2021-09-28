It appears a lot of Nigerian celebrities have taken a liking to the top designer, Xtrabrides Lagos, and photos on their social media pages are clear proof of this.

The stars stunned in similar dresses. Photo credit: @iniedo, @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

A while back, Big Brother Naija reality star, Natacha Akide who is popularly known as Tacha, left her fans in awe after she shared photos of herself in a mini dress with bold sleeves, for an event she attended in Lagos.

The gorgeous mini dress with power sleeves did a great job to compliment Tacha's feminine silhouette.

More noteworthy are her powerful makeup, and her hair which was worn in a high ponytail.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Well, just recently, talented Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, blessed her fans with a similar look.

The gorgeous, curvy movie star posed in the same design by Xtrabrides Lagos and unlike Tacha, she let her hair pour down behind her ears, with well laid edges.

Check out below:

Cee-C rocks similar dress with Ka3na

It appears style recreations among celebrities seem to be widely in vogue these days as more popular fashionistas have been seen rocking similar styles.

Big Brother Naija star, Cynthia Nwadiora who is popularly known as Cee-C, recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she, alongside Lockdown star, Ozo, would be the official host for the 7th edition of the Green October Event.

She posed in a green off-shoulder dress designed by Erica Moore. She accessorised the look with drop earrings and had her hair pushed to the back in a low bun.

In April, Lockdown star, Ka3na, also shared photos of herself rocking the same style but in blue colour.

Celebrity style recreations

Big Brother Naija reality star, Dorathy Bachor, was one of the few Lockdown ex-housemates whose outfits at the reunion impressed a lot of fans.

One of her outfits rocked on the big screen was a gold shimmery mini dress designed by Somo by Somo which she paired with some black strappy, heeled sandals.

Her ensemble was praised by loads of her fans and months after the reunion ended, the stylish look has been replicated by a fashion lover.

The beautiful lady who runs a fashion house recreated the gorgeous fit for her birthday, and it is fair to say she got it pretty well.

Source: Legit.ng