BBNaija first runner-up, Liquorose has set a new record for herself after winning a whopping N20.5 million from tasks

The reality star got fans attention with her lovely dance moves and accuracy at performing Biggie's numerous tasks

Her new records have got most fans of the reality show talking with many suggesting she is the real winner

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye first runner-up Liquorose might not have emerged as the winner of the reality show but she's got an awesome reward for the loss to the eventual winner, Whitemoney.

Liquorose wins N20 million from Biggie's tasks. Credit: @liquorose

Liquorose finished behind Whitemoney in the Biggie's N90 million race but her expertise and brilliance at completing Biggie's numerous tasks have earned her a record N20 million.

While other contenders were setting their goals at winning the grand prize, Liquorose was busy perfecting Big Brother's assignments and tasks.

Her N20 million win is a record by any housemate in the history of the reality show.

Fans reactions

A couple of Liquorose fans have reacted to the interesting news of her N20 million win from performing tasks in Biggie's house.

Legit.ng captures some of their comments, read below:

Nigerians react to the secret tasks given to Liquorose and Saga

Biggie gave Liquorose and Saga secret but difficult tasks to perform while they were in the house.

The duo was expected to pick up a fight with their partners. Liquorose was pitched against Emmanuel, and Saga was pitched against Nini.

They were supposed to ignore and start fighting with them. Liquorose was able to perform this task effectively while Saga failed woefully as he couldn't afford to ignore Nini.

Their performances on the task got fans talking on social media.

Source: Legit