The Big Brother Naija Season 6 finally came to an end on Sunday, October 4, 2021, which saw Enugu-born entrepreneur, Whitemoney emerging as winner and Liquorose as the last woman standing.

Whitemoney emerged winner, and Liquorose, as first runnerup. Photo credit: Whitemoney, Liquorose

Source: Instagram

While there continues to be a lot of buzz surrounding his victory, another highlight from the night was the ex-housemates who turned up for the finale in buzz-worthy ensembles.

From Maria to Saskay, the ladies of the Shine Ya Eyes edition made sure to bring their A-games to the final airing. Their outfits comprised of drapes and several slitted dresses that provided the perfect opportunity to flaunt legs.

And as for the gentlemen, there was certainly no slacking there even though a couple of outfits did leave people scratching their heads. While the likes of Saga and Yerins kept things dapper in suits, Yousef and Niyi chose a peculiar and rather unique ensemble.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of thirteen housemates who showed up for the finale in captivating (and not-so captivating) outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check them out below and be the judge:

1. Peace

2. Maria

3. Beatrice

4. Queen

5. Princess

6. Saskay

And for the gents, we have the following:

7. Saga

8. Kayvee

9. Yerins

10. Boma

11. Jaypaul

12. Yousef

13. Niyi

Last Saturday night party

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye has been trailed with mixed reactions from fans of the show who described the season as many things.

However, that has not stopped them from keeping up with the lives of the housemates and being entertained by them.

Former Shine Ya Eye housemates were given the opportunity to reunite with their co-stars who are already in the finals at the last Saturday Night Party of the season.

Ebuka's finale look

As expected, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one of the people that get Nigerians talking during any BBNaija show and the Shine Ya Eye season is not in any way different.

The media personality took to his social media page to share photos of his outfits to the grand finale of season 6 of the reality TV show.

Ebuka rocked two outfits. He donned the first outfit to evict three housemates and the second for the others.

Source: Legit.ng