BBNaija Shine Ya Eye host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up for the grand finale of the reality TV show in a stunning outfit

The media personality also gave some exciting information about his outfit to his fans and followers online

Ebuka noted that his wine jacket was worked on for over three days which is significant to the last day of the show

As expected, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one of the people that get Nigerians talking during any BBNaija show and the Shine Ya Eye show is not in any way different.

The media personality took to his social media page to share photos of his outfits to the grand finale of season 6 of the reality TV show.

Ebuka rocked two outfits. He donned the first outfit to evict three housemates and the second for the others.

The media personality looked handsome in a white shirt and black trousers with a bow tie to match. The father of two matched his outfit with a beautiful wine jacket as he posed for the camera.

According to Ebuka, his jacket was handstitched and it took over 72 hours to do that.

Ebuka's second outfit was a blue traditional outfit. As expected, the outfit wasn't just an ordinary one, the media man made sure there was some drama about it.

Donned in a traditional blue outfit, the father of two had a stoned light and deep blue jacket on.

Fan react to Ebuka's outfit

Ebuka rocks a jumpsuit

Ebuka's jumpsuit was designed by menswear brand, Vanskere is dedicated to creating urban African luxury pieces.

Although the media personality was reluctant to disclose the cost of the outfit, a reliable source revealed to Legit.ng that it took a week and a half to bring the stylish piece to life.

Sharing the photos of his look, Ebuka revealed in the caption that it was his first time rocking a jumpsuit.

