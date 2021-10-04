Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Maria, when she was still in the house complained to biggie about how Angel jumps from man to man

Angel's handler, her dad took to social media to defend his daughter and addressed the continued criticism of the young lady

In a video that has made rounds on Instagram, Maria was seen apologising to Angel's dad and she noted that it was just a miscommunication

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finale was held on Sunday, October 3, and the ex-housemates, fans and even Angel's parents showed up.

Following Whitemoney's win, some of the people at the venue the finale held went live on Instagram to give updates.

Maria and Angel are ex-BBNaija housemates Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria apologises

Angel's dad who was also her social media handler while she was in the house went live and it captured the moment he had a conversation with Maria.

Maria noted that she just had to talk to Angel's dad to clear the air and she was sorry over the comments she made about Angel.

According to her, it was all a miscommunication and she loves his daughter.

Angel's dad assured her that all was well and there were no hard feelings to which Maria gushed over how handsome he looked.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Angel speaks on way forward with Cross

Shortly after Emmanuel was evicted on the finale night, Angel became the second out of the six finalists to be sent out of the show.

Ebuka questioned Angel about her clear excitement despite losing out on winning N90 million. The 21-year-old noted that she was sure of making the money equivalent outside the show.

Ebuka also asked if she was considering starting something with Cross since the show was over, and she replied that she has a lot of options outside the house and she would think about it.

