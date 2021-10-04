The ministry of defence has spoken on the true identity of the man in a viral video who was seen carrying AK 47

In a statement on Sunday, October 3, the ministry noted that the person is the rector of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST)

The statement added that the claim was spread by a desperate internet fraudster who was plotting to rubbish the minister's reputation

The ministry of defence has denied viral claims that the man carrying an AK-47 gun in an online video was Bashir Magashi.

Magashi's special assistant on media, Mohammad Abdulkadri, in a statement on Sunday, October 3, revealed that the person seen in the video was not his principal but the rector of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST) Makurdi, Niger state.

Abdulkadri explained that due to his office, the NACEST's rector has the statutory right to carry legal weapons when travelling, The Nation reports.

The minister's media aide backed up his claim by noting that the Army green colour on the Innonson Jeep and the unit sticker of NACEST on the official vehicle are sufficient evidence that the man is not Magashi, Leadership added.

He added that the minister, like his colleagues in other ministries, uses a black Land cruiser jeep.

His words:

“In fact the Army green colour on the Innonson Jeep and the Unit sticker of NACEST on the official Vehicle are enough evidence to neutralise the spurious claim in the clip being referred to as the Official vehicle of the Minister of Defence who uses black Land cruiser jeep like his counterparts in other ministries.

“Again the Internet fraud star’s desperate attempt to demean the personality of the Defence Minister proved null and void and untenable with the fake picture of the Orderly that wears blue colour of the insignia band of NA Education Corp whereas the Orderly to General Magashi (Name withheld) is of the Corp of the Military Police who uses red berret and MP red hand band on his Camouflage.”

Bandits becoming a nuisance

Meanwhile, Magashi had made a startling declaration. According to him bandits wreaking havoc on the northwest and north-central are now becoming a nuisance.

He made this known after the national security council meeting which took place at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday, September 7.

He said:

“This meeting was called in order to keep the C-in-C abreast on the current happening in the north-west and north-central, in respect of the improvements, problems and any other thing associated with the insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and the rest of it."

