President Buhari has been bestowed the Nation Builder Award for his role in making Nigeria better

The honour was given the president recently by the All Progressives Congress, United Kingdom chapter

Meanwhile, The APC UK leader noted that Nigeria might not be where it ought to be as a country, but it is not where it used to be

President Muhammadu Buhari has been bestowed the Nation Builder Award at an event organised by the All Progressives Congress, United Kingdom chapter, to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary in London.

The chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Jacob Ogunseye, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

President Buhari bags nation builder award in UK. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Depositphotos

He said that the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu, was also nominated for the Leadership Award at the event held on October 2, at Dorchester Hotel, London, UK.

According to the statement, despite the country’s present challenges, her future looks convincingly bright, adding that Independence Day should be seen as a day for reflection on the country’s past, work on the present and plan for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It is a time to rework, re-jig, revamp and re-engineer the country for economic eldorado and structural workability to guarantee good living standards for the entire citizenry,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The APC UK leader noted that Nigeria might not be where it ought to be as a country, but it is not where it used to be.

“We have left the sorry and perilous state we were and are now making considerable progress with a new re-invigorated and re-energised military force.

Buhari attends independence anniversary parade

President Buhari was at the Eagles Square, Abuja, to participate in the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony on Friday, October 1.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and other dignitaries were also present at the colourful event.

While some Nigerians were impressed and wished the country well, others said there was really nothing to celebrate.

Photos from the ceremony in Abuja was shared on Facebook by Femi Adesina.

Buhari's Independence Day speech

Nigeria gained its independence from colonial masters on October 1, 1960. On the occasion of her 61st anniversary, President Buhari addressed the people in a nationwide broadcast.

In his address, he said his government is ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten the nation’s national security.

Takeaways from Buhari's speech

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier highlighted some key points from the president's speech.

On COVID-19, the Nigerian leader spoke on the need to ensure that the government explores all available options to ensure Nigerians have free access to safe and effective vaccines.

On insecurity, Buhari in his speech noted that gallant men and women of the military and security agencies have made tremendous progress.

According to the president, his administration would dialogue concerning solutions to address legitimate grievances.

Source: Legit