Photos from the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja on October 1, has surfaced on social media

President Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries were spotted at the venue as they took part in the ceremony

While some Nigerians were impressed and wished the country well, others said there was really nothing to celebrate

President Muhammadu Buhari is at the Eagles Square, Abuja, to participate in the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony.

Also present at the colourful event is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and other dignitaries.

President Buhari, VP Osinbajo and others participate at the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina, shared photos from the event on his Facebook page.

What social media users are saying

Nigerians were spotted in the comment section praying for things to get better in the country.

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

Louis Sam wrote on Facebook:

"God bless Nigeria and her people growing higher and better daily."

Bella Maria commented:

"God pls help us to be happy as a Nation. The way it looks colourful, we appreciate, but the reality hurts. Heavenly Father, pls dismantle all those who perpetrate evil, especially those who hide their vices in the mask of virtue. Those who have sold their conscience to devil. Save our Country Nigeria from Anarchy and doom. Amen."

Holiprince Ojo Ibrahim stated:

"God bless Nigeria and Nigerians inshaa Allah. Happy independence celebration."

Some others were however not having it as they said there was nothing to celebrate.

Phillip Olowu commented:

"And what exactly are we celebrating Femi? This regime has failed the country humongously. Economy is zero, people get killed daily, security is in total shambles and yet you celebrate? My heart bleeds for this country most especially the leaders. There's absolutely no course for any celebration in Nigeria today!"

Ebere Nwafor:

"Nothing to celebrate the country is bleeding."

Buhari's Independence Day speech

Nigeria gained its independence from colonial masters on October 1, 1960. On the occasion of her 61st anniversary, President Buhari addressed the people in a nationwide broadcast.

In his address, he said his government is ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten the nation’s national security.

Source: Legit