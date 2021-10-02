BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross’ perception about his co-star, Angel, seems to have changed in recent times

The reality star in a conversation with Whitemoney and Pere noted that Angel is very calculative and preys on people

According to him, Angel is very smart and knows when to use people for her advantage and then drop them

BBNaija season six housemate, Cross, has opened up to some of his co-stars on his perception about another housemate, Angel.

While having a discussion with Pere and Whitemoney in the garden, Cross made it known that he thinks Angel is the biggest game player on the BBNaija show.

According to the young man, he got to discover that Angel is very strategic and knows what she is doing.

BBNaija's Cross has told some of the other housemates that he thinks Angel uses people and is calculative. Photos: @crossda_boss, @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Cross added that he first noticed this about Angel when she flared up after Liquorose described her as being strategic. He noted that the 21-year-old got really angry, started to throw insults and walked off. According to him, he started to notice truth in Liquorose’s words after a few days and realized that Angel actually knows what she is doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Not stopping there, Cross said that he decided to try and understand Angel and know her story. According to him, after doing that, he realized that she was a very smart girl who knows how to prey on people to get what she wants.

Not stopping there, Cross described her as being highly calculative.

In his words:

“This girl knows what she is doing. She is a smart girl, she knows how to prey on people. For example, she knows the right time to meet a housemate to be friends with her or him. She is very calculative, she knows when to be your friend and when not to be your friend.”

See the video below:

Social media users react

Cross’ disclosure about Angel has been met with mixed reactions on social media. While some people praised Angel for truly being a game player, others slammed Cross for talking about her. A few others however agreed with Cross but said that he had discovered things too late in the game.

Read some of their comments below:

Alicejacque:

“At least he found out before leaving the show .good riddance of bad rubbish.”

Outsidedrops:

“Cross you will come out and realize Angel never said anything bad behind your back…. She loved and cared about u soo much. I don’t know how Angel is going to take this but might have just lost a genuine friendship. Angel shipped u with her self since week 3 to Biggie. U were the only person she cooked for without u asking. When saga spoke about ur reading skills she gave it to him. When Queen said u could not sing she said u could in a defensive way. Y’all stood up for each other and got each other’s back. And pere Angel told u she was falling for Cross that’s why she stopped talking to him, cross even could not blv it becos she is a cruise mistress. Now saying she is using him? Wow!”

Afumuzor:

“Even Pere that is talking got played by her in the White room. Angel that kept saying she has mentally checked out and didn't want to stay anymore. Na so game time reach baby girl unscrewed the toy truck before Pere This is a game and everybody in there is a player. Hence the theme 'Shine Ya Eye'.”

Quincy_asuquo:

“They actually realize this when it’s too late. And the only person that didn’t fall under Angel game is Emmanuel. Cross , Pere and WhiteMoney has also confirmed she looks at the camera a lot before starting her conversations.”

2xcabraldoll:

“Every single thing Angel has done in that house has been called a strategy. EVERYTHING. I stan a game player.”

Pattansah:

“It's a wrap guys. Cross just shined his eyes at the latter part of the game. Kudos Angel you are not my favourite but you are a real gamer.. You gave us something to talk about. Good luck to the winner of BBN season 6 on Sunday.”

Mz_browny:

“Angel is a user. Used camera. Used boys. Used girls. Used big brother to enter finale. Used Archangels to vote for her. I STAN A USER .”

Interesting.

The show is rated 18 - Tega replies critics who claim she slept with Boma on BBNaija

Big Brother Naija season six ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, is obviously still having a hard time getting people to be on her side after her run on the show.

The BBNaija star has continued to field off attacks from critics who were displeased with her actions with her co-star on the show, Boma, despite her being a married woman.

In a recent Instagram live interview, Tega reacted to claims of having slept with Boma on the reality show.

According to the mother of one, who seemed in disbelief that people still felt that way, noted that the show is rated 18.

Source: Legit.ng