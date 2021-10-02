Mixeddddoll, a stunning young soldier, has gone viral after she shared a video capturing the moment she surprised her mother

The soldier had been separated from her mom for a long time because she was on an official mission

The video ended up going viral, reaching over a million people in just a few days

A beautiful young female soldier called mixeddddoll on social media has shared a heartwarming video that has gone viral and teared up many social media users at the same time.

What an emotional moment

The footage captured the exact moment that mixeddddoll hid in waiting for her mother to see her after returning from a mission she had been on as part of her official duties.

However, the part that popped many eyes was the happy mother's reaction when she set her eyes on the young lady for the first time in a very long time.

Soldier giving mom wonderful surprise Photo credit: @mixedddoll

Source: UGC

mixeddddoll has less than 3,000 followers on Twitter but her video ended up reaching over a million people in three days with over 100k reactions and comments.

Legit.ng went into the comment section to pull out s.ome of the most interesting reactions.

Social media reactions

@0ddFath3r commented:

"It’s simply impossible to watch these videos dry eyed, thought my mom was gonna blast off to the moon lmfaoooo."

@_mamachunks recounted her own experience saying:

"I know the feeling (Smiling faceWhite heart) I surprised my entire family but surprising my son was the best one."

@madibaby_24 said:

"This brought back tears of joy thinking about the first time I came home and surprised my mom."

Watch the video here

Another soldier surprised mum

A daughter who is an American soldier made her mother proud. Immediately after returning from deployment, she gave the mum a big surprise.

Without telling her, the child walked to the woman's workplace. The woman could not believe that her daughter was indeed back.

With a face mask on, the mother got so emotional as she covered her mouth in great delight before hugging the soldier.

Other co-workers stood around to witness the daughter-mother moment as they both hugged and the woman cried.

