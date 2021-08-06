A female American soldier visited her mother after she got back from deployment and the moment they met was priceless

Emotional about seeing her daughter again, the woman cried for joy as she hugged her tight in the presence of co-workers

Many people who commented on their reunion video said that they love how one of the mother's colleagues at work watched them with praying hands

A daughter who is an American soldier has made her mother proud. Immediately after returning from deployment, she gave the mum a big surprise.

Without telling her, the child walked to the woman's workplace. The woman could not believe that her daughter was indeed back, Good News Movement reports.

A mother got so emotional when her daughter returned from military deployment. Photo source: @goodnews_movement

She was so happy

With a face mask on, the mother got so emotional as she covered her mouth in great delight before hugging the soldier.

Other co-workers stood around to witness the daughter-mother moment as they both hugged and the woman cried.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 1,200 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

This made me cry

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bart_johnson said:

"Well this video made me cry."

king_clueless said:

"Great, now I'm crying at work!"

monijoym said:

"This is beautiful including the man in the back, lovingly watching with praying hands."

therealburrito.incognito said:

"I love her coworker praying in the background."

yuli.hu.gcs said:

"Nothing can replace the feeling of holding your baby in your arms."

talith37 said:

"The person in the back putting hands together then looking at the goosebumps on their arm!"

A soldier and his father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a father was very happy as his son got commissioned into the US military as a marine corps member.

To honour his son, Lt Fisher, he gave him his very first salute. During the ceremony, the dad commended his child on how he has been respectful to people. He added that he made his job as a parent easier.

Just when he was going to give Fisher the salute, the man cried as he struggled hard to hold back his tears. After coming to the salute, he shook his hand in a military fashion before they finally hugged.

