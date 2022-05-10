A cute baby girl has been seen in a viral video being kind to a begger who asked her for alms through a car window

The girl was sitting close to the car window when the begger came calling and she wasted no time in taking action

She calmly opened the handbag in her hands and removed some cash and immediately handed it to the beggar in the video

A beautiful little girl has melted hearts online with the way she helped a stranger who begged her for alms in a heartwarming video trending on Instagram.

The girl who sat close to the car window had a beautiful handbag in her hand when she was approached by a begger. She did not waste any time before helping.

The kind girl behaved like an adult. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

She opened her bag like an adult

Immediately she saw the begger who came through the window of the car, she reached for the handbag and opened it gently and removed cash.

She then handed it to the begger who could not be more grateful to a little child who acted so kindly.

The video is currently making the rounds on Instagram where it was shared by @gossipmilltiv.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@officialcitimillz commented:

"Na so I want mek my pikin dey."

@sharon_okonkwo1 reacted

"Child has probably learnt frm her parent."

@summer_whity commented

"This baby again. Una don dey do script."

@_alexanderoluchi commented:

"The way she smiled."

@aku_billions said:

"Someone teach her this."

@lil_baby_doris reacted:

"For this child to do this , her parents always do this in her presence …. May God bless her."

