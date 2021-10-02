The Independence Day nationwide broadcast by President Buhari is still sparking anger across the country

In its reaction, the PDP criticised Buhari, saying he is responsible for the sorry situation in Nigeria under his administration

The party claimed that Buhari's government has brought the West African country to her knees on every facet of life

Some Nigerians, however, took a swipe at the opposition saying there is no difference between the APC and the PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined the growing list of Nigerians who have condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's Independence Day anniversary speech.

The party said its stand that Buhari's government is incompetent, confused and the worst in the history of Nigeria was further confirmed when the president made a comparison of the challenges and sufferings being faced by Nigerians under his administration to the agony of the Civil war.

PDP spokesman said Buhari's speech dwelt on empty claims. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement signed by the party's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, and shared on its official Facebook handle.

The statement read in part:

"From Mr. President’s admission, it is clear that he has nobody but himself to blame for the sorry situation in Nigeria under his watch."

The party faulted the Nigerian leader for attempting to exonerate himself by claiming that since 1999, no government has done what his administration has done in six years.

APC insensitive to plights of citizens

According to the opposition, from Buhari's speech, it is obvious he has no concrete assurance on how to revamp the economy and end insecurity in the country.

The party further accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being insensitive towards the plight of millions of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan said if the APC is allowed to stay in power beyond 2023, Nigeria will end in ruins.

Read the full statement below:

What social media users are saying

While some Nigerians agreed with the opposition and blamed Buhari for the country's problems, others said both the APC and the PDP are the same.

Femi Gold commented on Facebook:

"I wish APC was never in existence... But PDP and APC members are same political covets and nonchalant persons, Destroying Nigeria for decades."

Adebayo Adebayo stated:

"PDP and APC are both failure..."

Alfred Eraze added:

"APC is a complete disaster and complete failure brought into Nigeria by Jagaban and his cohorts."

Emmanuel Awujo:

"He clearly pinned his administration to the ugly situation in Nigeria, Buhari has failed."

Buhari attends independence anniversary parade

President Buhari was at the Eagles Square, Abuja, to participate in the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony on Friday, October 1.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and other dignitaries were also present at the colourful event.

While some Nigerians were impressed and wished the country well, others said there was really nothing to celebrate.

Photos from the ceremony in Abuja was shared on Facebook by Femi Adesina.

Source: Legit