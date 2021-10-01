The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, granted an interview with BBC News Pidgin which was published on Friday, October 1.

In the tell-all interview, Governor Wike spoke on some critical issues revolving around the nation's political developments.

Governor Wike in a new interview advised former President Jonathan against defecting to the APC. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Legit.ng provides a recap of the key things the Rivers state governor said in the interview.

1. Ex-President Jonathan's defection rumours

Ahead of the 2023 elections, there are strong speculations that the ruling APC is wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan with its presidential ticket.

Speaking on the development, Governor Wike said he had the chance, he would advise the former president not to dump the PDP for the APC.

He said Jonathan may end up spoiling his reputation if he joins the APC.

Governor Wike added that if the former president who was defeated in 2015 is interested in taking a shot at the presidency again, he should still contest on the PDP's platform.

2. Fani-Kayode's defection

Governor Wike also spoke on the recent defection of former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode from the PDP to the APC.

The Rivers state governor said he and Fani-Kayode are not friends, adding that the former minister was not useful to the PDP before.

Governor Wike said Fani-Kayode's alleged claim that he reached out to him was untrue, saying he and the former minister don't talk.

3. 2023 presidential interest

On whether he has an interest in running for president in 2023 on the PDP's platform, Governor Wike said his priority at the moment is to build the opposition party.

4. Uche Secondus saga

On the suspension of Uche Secondus as the chairman of the PDP, Governor Wike said was happy with the decision.

The Rivers state governor said he was among those who pushed for Secondus's removal because he was not running the party well.

He said the PDP will die if Secondus is allowed to continue as the PDP chairman.

5. Chike Akunyili's death

On Tuesday, September 28, unknown assailants killed Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of late Dora Akunyili, the director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Reacting, Governor Wike blamed the federal government on the issue of insecurity, saying it was never taken seriously.

6. Value Added Tax (VAT)

On the issue of the recent controversy around who is to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT) between the state and federal government, Governor Wike responded to the statement of northern governors that his move to challenge the issue in court will lead to confusion and multiple taxation.

He said the issue of the said multiple taxation is another thing that can be addressed, noting that his main position at the moment is the fact the states should be collecting VAT.

Wike slams governors depending on federal allocation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike faulted governors depending on federal allocation, saying no state in Nigeria is poor.

He made this position known while delivering a lecture to the participants of the Executive Intelligence Course 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja on Wednesday, September 29.

Wike urged his colleagues to make judicious use of the resources in their states.

