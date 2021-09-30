Governor Nyesom Wike has called out his counterparts who depend solely on funds from the federal allocation

Wike advised the governors not to be dependent on such funds, noting that no state in the country is poor or lack resources to survive

He added that though there are challenges, governors should be able to make do with the provisions available in their states

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has faulted governors depending on federal allocation, saying no state in Nigeria is poor.

The Punch reports that he made this position known while delivering a lecture to the participants of the Executive Intelligence Course 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja on Wednesday, September 29.

Wike who berated his counterparts depending on the monthly revenue from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) urged them to make judicious use of the resources in their states.

Governor Wike urges his counterparts to make judicious use of their resources in their respective state. Photo credit: Rivers State Government House

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“No state is poor in this country. It is this over-dependence on the Federal Government that has made some poor. At the end of every month, they send their Accountant-General/Commissioner of Finance for FAAC.”

Wike wondered why governors lament there is no money in their states yet seek a second term in office, a report by Channels TV also indicates.

He opined thus:

“Any state that says it is poor is deceiving you by saying that. I keep on telling them, if your state is poor, why do you want to be governor? Your state is poor; you want to run for a second term.”

The governor noted that every state has its own advantage and disadvantage, but he believes that development can occur if governors are able to use the advantage for the benefit of their state and the people.

Drama of the century as Wike, Akpabio throw jabs before Buhari in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the inauguration of the Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Protection Unit in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Tuesday, September 28, became an avenue for a war of words between Governor Nyesom Wike and the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The grand event was graced by the president who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; Chairman, Senate Committee, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi; and other notable government officials, Legit.ng gathered.

During his speech, Akpabio noted that he will not join others to lobby Governor Wike into the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the ruling party has enough problems to deal with at the moment.

Source: Legit