Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has joined the growing list of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the APC

The Jigawa governor's move may upset the current political development in the APC as majority of the party's presidential aspirants are from the south

Meanwhile, the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has also officially declared his intention to run for president in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the governor of Jigawa state, has declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor obtained the nomination and the expression of interest forms at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, May 4, Daily Trust reported.

Jigawa governor, Muhammad Badaru, and Niger Delta affairs minister, Godswill Akpabio, have declared their intention to run for president on the APC's platform.

Legit.ng gathers that Badaru had earlier been initially linked to senatorial race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Jigawa governor, however, reportedly changed his decision following a stakeholders’ meeting of the ruling APC at the Government House on Tuesday night, May 3.

Though, it was not immediately known why he changed his ambition, the governor was said to have told the gathering that he was pressurized to contest for the presidential seat by his colleagues.

Governor Badaru's media aide, Habibu Nuhu Kila, has reportedly confirmed the development.

Kila was quoted to have said:

“It is true that Governor Badaru has travelled to Abuja to secure nomination form for the 2023 presidential election.”

He said his principal was capable, adding that if given the chance to succeed Buhari, he would continue with the president’s “positive programmes and policies.”

Niger Delta minister declares presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, also officially declared his intention to run for president.

Akpabio promised not to allow Nigeria sink, noting that he would bring restoration, dignity, respect and succour to Nigerians.

Speaking on Wednesday to a mammoth crowd during his declaration at Ikot Ekpene Township stadium, the former Akwa Ibom state governor stated that he would restore the days of glory experienced in Akwa Ibom to the country.

Akpabio said as minister of Niger Delta affairs, 88 road projects which would have been abandoned, but for the fear of forensic audit initiated by the commission, was completed by contractors.

He said his wealth of experience as governor and as minister qualified him for president.

His words:

“You have heard a lot of declaration but this one is uncommon. It is not only a message of hope, positive continuity and of the Egyptians you see today, it is a message of restoration of your dignity, respect in the ECOWAS region and beyond.

“I am determined not to let our nation sink but drink from the deep well of experiences I have from service.

“I seek your nomination to become your President come 2023. I thank the president for the opportunity given me to make great advances beyond Akwa Ibom State. The president is fighting corruption the way I like corruption to be fought.”

