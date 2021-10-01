For 10 years, a gentleman in Ghana named Kofi Sarfo was behind bars for a crime he did not commit

Narrating his story, the young man mentioned that he was only keeping the money for his friend

Little did hw know that the money was stolen and he would be caught in the stead of his friend as the culprit

A young man in Ghana known as Kofi Sarfo has recounted a sad incident that befell and compelled him to spend 10 good years of his life behind bars.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, the gentleman mentioned that he was there one day when his friend brought GHc3,600 (N244,442.97) to keep in his room for them to spend little by little.

Picture of Kofi Sarfo during an interview Photo credit: YouTube, SV TV Africa

Source: UGC

Kofi was not aware that the money was stolen from a man who was viciously in search of the culprits in order to apprehend them for the law to take its course.

How he was caught

In an interesting twist, the real perpetrator of the crime got wind of the information that the man was making efforts to catch him and bolted off.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, Kofi, who did not know what was going on was revealed as a close friend of the culprits during an investigation and a search through his room exposed the man's bag and the remaining money.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Social media reactions

Bobby Spurs indicated:

"Government official blatantly robs its citizens of billions.... 0 zero yrs in prison. Political correctness has gone mad."

gilbert nkasia mentioned:

"Most of the youth are destroying their future and destiny. Because they have abandoned Jesus Christ."

Watch Kofi Sarfo's full interview below:

Man shares how friend landed in jail after one night stand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how his friend landed in jail after a one night stand.

According to @MrMjay4 who shared the story, his friend, whose name he withheld went clubbing one night and met a girl who agreed to follow him home.

Just before getting to his house, the two had drunk to stupor and upon arriving at the boy's house, they got intimate and passed out.

The next day came fire and fury as the young lady refused to wake up and was confirmed dead. The incident had the young man in prison, where he spent two weeks before an autopsy revealed that the lady died because she drank too much.

Source: Legit