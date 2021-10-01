A young lady celebrated her graduation as she was inducted into the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations

Blossoms said she really worked hard to get to her present goal as she advised women on the need to identify themselves

Many Nigerians flooded her comment section with messages of congratulations on her latest achievements

A young lady, Blossoms Martins, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her graduation and being inducted into the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

The lady said that she has worked hard in the past few months to get to where she is presently. She said that she put every work into it.

The lady was celebrated online by many. Photo source: LinkedIn/Blossom Martins

Source: UGC

Blossoms said that she made sure nothing held her back from reaching her goal. She said:

“One of the most courageous things you can do as a woman is to identify yourself, know who you are, what you believe in and where you want to go. I admire women who could’ve turned bitter, broken and a total failure after everything they’ve been through but still chose to win and shatter glasses ceilings anyway.”

In a final sentence, the lady congratulated herself for the win once again, saying “You did it again girl!”

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maggie iShinelux said:

"Not only black women, you are the role model for all the women in the world."

Agbo Obinnaya said:

"You did it. I'm grateful to God for you. Congratulations Blossom."

JOHN BINDI JR said:

"Congratulations dear."

Ifeoma Angela Obia said:

"Congratulations dear."

