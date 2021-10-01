Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara has directed for the restoration of telecommunications services within the state capital

The governor's media aide, Zailani Bappa, made the announcement in a statement on Friday, October 1

Telecoms companies had shut down their services in Zamfara as the state has been the epicentre of kidnapping and banditry

Zamfara - Telecommunication companies in Zamfara have been instructed to restore network service only in Gusau, the state capital city.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle gave the order saying network should be restored with effect from Friday, October 1.

Zailani Bappa, the special adviser to the governor on public enlightenment, media and communications made this known in a statement.

Zamfara state governor has directed the restoration of telecommunication services in Gusau. Photo credit: Dr Bello Matawalle

Bappa explained that the restoration of the service became imperative following the huge success recorded in the fight against banditry in the state, Channels TV added.

He went on to add that the decision was aimed at easing the hardship faced by both the private and public sectors in the northern state.

Governor Matawalle has promised that his administration will continue to monitor closely the unfolding developments in a bid to announce further decisions on measures to be taken.

FG takes serious decision, orders total shut down of telecom services in northern state

Recall that the federal government ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara state for two weeks over the worsening security situation in the state.

The directive was issued on Friday, September 3, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all telecommunications providers in the country.

This was made known in a letter signed by the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta.

Anxiety as phone network shut down in Katsina state

Similarly, telecommunication services have been shut down in Katsina state.

Legit.ng gathered that at least 13 local government areas are affected by the development which may not be unconnected with the ongoing security operations against bandits in the northwest.

The affected LGAs are Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Safana, Dutsin-Ma and Kurfi that are on the fringes of the Ruggu forest where most of the bandits are hiding.

